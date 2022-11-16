Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $116,510.33 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $107.10 million and approximately $116,510.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,804.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00244192 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0684595 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,623.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

