JMP Securities Cuts Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $14.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.84% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.63.
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
