JMP Securities Cuts Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $14.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 260,976 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

