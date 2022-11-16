Joe E. Kiani Purchases 7,784 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Masimo Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 790,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

