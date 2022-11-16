John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. John Marshall Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

