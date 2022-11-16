John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.82) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 262 ($3.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.40 ($2.90).

LON WG opened at GBX 162.10 ($1.90) on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91.

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,000.02).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

