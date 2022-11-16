John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.82) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 262 ($3.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.40 ($2.90).
John Wood Group Trading Up 1.6 %
LON WG opened at GBX 162.10 ($1.90) on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
