Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.55 and last traded at $164.93. 296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 453,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,944,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 116,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,657,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

