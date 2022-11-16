Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.55 and last traded at $164.93. 296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 453,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.