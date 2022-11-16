JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 497,510 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 16.69% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,588,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 153,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 517.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $70.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.