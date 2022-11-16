JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $155.00 Price Target

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) received a $155.00 target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $148.81. 248,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $403.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

