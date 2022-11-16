JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,744,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,551,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $978,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSV stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

