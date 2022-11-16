JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 52.65% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,210,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth $83,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 357,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 534,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 545.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 77,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

