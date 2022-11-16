JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 52.65% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,210,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth $83,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 357,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 534,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 545.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 77,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.31.
