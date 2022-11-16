JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.32 Billion Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,319,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 340,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

