JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.86 Billion Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.97% of McKesson worth $1,863,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

McKesson Trading Down 2.0 %

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Shares of MCK stock opened at $353.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.73. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

