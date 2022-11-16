JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target to GBX 425

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($4.88) to GBX 425 ($4.99) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.70) to GBX 540 ($6.35) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

