JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.09). 24,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 53,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.08).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.85. The company has a market cap of £72.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,175.00.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.