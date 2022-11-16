Jumia Technologies (JMIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 390.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

