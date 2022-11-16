Jun Pei Sells 10,836 Shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CEO Jun Pei sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $18,963.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,784,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,372,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jun Pei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of Cepton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

Cepton Stock Performance

CPTN opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $266.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Cepton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $80.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

CPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cepton in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cepton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cepton by 625.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,919,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cepton by 37.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cepton by 277.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,428,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cepton by 39.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 209,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Articles

