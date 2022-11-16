Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. 2,794,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,888. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

