JUNO Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. JUNO has a total market cap of $144.59 million and approximately $689,452.95 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00013729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,663,361 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

