Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ:JWACR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 38,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,026. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

