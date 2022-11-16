Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 390,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kaltura Stock Down 3.1 %

KLTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,526. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kaltura

KLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

