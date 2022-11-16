Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 390,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
KLTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,526. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
