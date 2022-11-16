Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. Kaman has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $531.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 845.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaman by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

