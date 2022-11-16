Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 230.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

