Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

