Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,441 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Donegal Group worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,533.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,606.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Donegal Group news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $690,784.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $360,393.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $33,234.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $690,784.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $360,393.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 158,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,190 and have sold 96,824 shares valued at $1,492,364. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.