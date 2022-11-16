Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,840 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

About Green Brick Partners

GRBK stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

