Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 68,211 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,211 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,764. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

