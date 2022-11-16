Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,252 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,252 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.