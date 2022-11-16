Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 589 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.55.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:URI opened at $354.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $289.51.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

