Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,329 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,329 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.80% of First Western Financial worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2,408.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $78,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,562,494.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $52,106.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,158.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $78,213.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,562,494.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $239,035 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Western Financial to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

