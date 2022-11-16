Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,742 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of IDACORP worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

