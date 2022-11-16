KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

