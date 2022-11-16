Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 16,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,576. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,080,352 shares in the company, valued at $53,385,490.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.