Kiaro (CVE:KO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kiaro Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$536,320.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

Kiaro Company Profile

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail Cannabis Stores, Wholesale Cannabis Business, and eCommerce. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. The company also operates an eCommerce platform that offers consumption accessories in Canada, the United States, and Australia; and engages in the wholesale of cannabis products to other licensed retailers in Saskatchewan.

