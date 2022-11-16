King Wealth Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

King Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.04. 65,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,905. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

