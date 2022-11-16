King Wealth Has $1.18 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

King Wealth grew its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. King Wealth owned 0.08% of Nevro worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 72.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVRO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,475. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

