King Wealth Has $793,000 Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,632,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,061,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,867,910. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $41.80.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

