King Wealth Sells 1,408 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

King Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

