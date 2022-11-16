King Wealth Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

King Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,003. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

