King Wealth Sells 794 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.4% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.71. 65,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The company has a market cap of $479.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.09 and its 200 day moving average is $514.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

