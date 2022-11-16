King Wealth Takes $476,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

King Wealth bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 69,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.