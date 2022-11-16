King Wealth Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 36,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

