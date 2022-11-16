KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.03

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 3.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,801,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,091,000 after acquiring an additional 172,529 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,603,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 694,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $35,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 62.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,308,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.1% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 508,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Company Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.