KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler cut KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $3,881,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,625.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,973,049. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

KnowBe4 Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNBE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 41,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,787. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

