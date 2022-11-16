KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KnowBe4’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KNBE. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

KNBE opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $224,900.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.