KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KnowBe4’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on KNBE. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

KNBE opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $224,900.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.