Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,991,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

