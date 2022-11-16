Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $391,390.12

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and approximately $391,390.12 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00237982 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00087960 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00062113 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000238 BTC.
Komodo Profile
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,696,647 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.