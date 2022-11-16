Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $391,390.12

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and approximately $391,390.12 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00237982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00062113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000238 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,696,647 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

