Komodo Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $431,125.14 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00233790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00088551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,699,593 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

