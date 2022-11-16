Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 820,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,740,909.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

