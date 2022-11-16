Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

DNUT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

