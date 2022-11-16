Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after buying an additional 511,673 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,954. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

